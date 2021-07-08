Homeless and the heat: How to help those in need stay cool

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hot muggy weather makes it hard for everyone outside for any length of time, but the homeless spend their lives outside.

Crystal Bauer of Project HOPE has some suggestions how people can help them.

Project HOPE has lots of bottled water, but no place to chill it. Bauer said if any business or restaurant has any extra space in their coolers, that would help a lot.

And there are some other ways.

You can buy hand-held, battery powered fans and donate them to us to hand out on rounds. We’ve also gotten donations in the past of cooling towels so that they can wet them and they can wrap them around their neck to help keep them cool in the heat because unfortunately there’s not a lot of places for them to go. Crystal Bauer, Project HOPE

Bauer added if you see a homeless person in distress, don’t dismiss it as being drug or alcohol related. She said to ask the person if they’re OK, and if they’re not, call 911 and stay nearby until help arrives.

If you have donations, call (304) 639-7443 and arrange to deliver them.