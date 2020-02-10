How can we get it? How can we avoid it? Coronavirus questions answered

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – As the death toll rises, people in the United States are wondering about packages they have ordered that are coming in from China.

Could they contain the Coronavirus?

Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says absolutely not!

Accept the package, open the package, and enjoy what’s inside! The idea that a virus has sustained on a package, shipping two to three days across the country — it just doesn’t hold. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Ohio County Health Department

In reality, Mail Center Plus is seeing a lot of packages going in the opposite direction — from the Ohio Valley to China.

And they have shipped a lot of face masks and hand sanitizers — things they are totally running out of over there. Stacy Spry, Owner – Mail Center Plus

Gamble says he’s hearing that citizens are fearful of eating in a Chinese restaurant. But once again, he says the products they use will not contain the Coronavirus.

Or there’s also no concern that there are individuals working there who carry the Coronavirus and can give it to you when you eat there. Howard Gamble, Administrator – Ohio County Health Department

Gamble also says anyone who has arrived in the U.S. recently that may be carrying the Coronavirus is in quarantine.

On the other hand, he says people could get sick from eating in any type of restaurant.

Now, we may eat out and pick up anything from Norovirus to the flu Howard Gamble, Administrator – Ohio County Health Department

Officials are asking citizens to avoid travel to China at this point in time.

There is also no preventive vaccine and no known cure — other than treating the symptoms and waiting it out.

