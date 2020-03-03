How does the Coronavirus effect those with chronic illnesses?

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the Coronavirus begins to enter the US, we are beginning to learn more about those who are most affected. 7News caught up with the CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital to talk about how those more susceptible to the virus can take precaution.

February was Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. And many MS patients use immunosuppressive therapy, putting them more at risk for illness.

The Coronavirus is known to mostly affect people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly, the youth and those with Chronic illnesses. These people are more likely to be infected with things as common as the cold or flu, to the coronavirus.

David Hess, CEO of WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, says the best way to avoid ANY illness, including the Coronavirus, is to keep up with daily hygiene and use common sense thinking.

You know, for our patients that have chronic illnesses, especially those on immunosuppressive therapy, it’s always important to talk to your doctor about the precautions they should be taking, but they should always, always, always follow the same precautions that the general public are following as far as keeping your hands washed, avoiding ill contacts, getting enough sleep to make sure your immune system is as strong as it can be. David Hess – CEO, Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Hess says if it were to hit our area, it would resemble the common cold or flu, and would be hard to tell the difference.

Officials are working closely with local and state health departments to monitor illnesses in our area.

Latest Posts: