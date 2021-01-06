If there’s one illness that’s not getting much attention this season, it’s the flu

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The flu has taken a back seat in the headlines to COVID-19.

At WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, they have some theories about why.

A year ago in December and January, the hospital saw 74 confirmed cases of the flu.

They say this year during the same period, they’ve only seen nine.

The hospital’s infection prevention coordinator says while people have been taking precautions to prevent COVID 19, they have effectively prevented the flu.

Pattie Ann Kimpel, Infection Prevention Coordinator at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial, said more people than ever have gotten the flu shot.

From washing hands frequently, wearing masks, cleaning surfaces more often, not going out in crowds or even to crowded family gatherings. Pattie Ann Kimpel, Infection Prevention Coordinator

There are fewer events like parades, concerts and plays. There are fewer in-person meetings, church services and parties. Even funerals and weddings are scaled down or not done at all.

The 7News Flu Report is calling the level this season low to minimal.