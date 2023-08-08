WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With the first day of school just around the corner for many students, it is important that parents know how to keep their children healthy this school year.

The state of West Virginia requires K-12 students to have various immunizations and healthcare checks before returning to school.

Parents with children in pre-school or kindergarten should make sure that their child has all the basic immunizations and boosters.

The main immunizations required for older students are Tetanus shots, Polio, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and both Hepatitis A and B immunizations.

Many schools also require students to provide a copy of an updated physical and dental exam.

Having all of the required immunizations is one of the best ways to keep your kids safe this school year.

”It is very important that students do have updated immunizations. We are seeing a come back with certain types of diseases that if individuals are not vaccinated they could possibly get these types of diseases, they could possibly pass them on.” Melissa Soltesz – Nurse for Ohio County Schools

To find out more about what immunizations your child needs you can contact your school’s office or the nurse at your child’s school.