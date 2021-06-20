June is PTSD Awareness month, and there is help for this condition.

(WTRF) June is PTSD Awareness month.

It was once considered unique to military victims. But now it is known to be a problem that can afflict all segments of society.



It could be caused by bullying, a workplace trauma, being the victim of a crime, or childhood experiences like hearing your parents fight.

Clinical Therapist Tim Bowman says there’s good news regarding PTSD.



It is more treatable and with better outcomes than it was ten to 20 years ago.



In his words, we understand more about the way it occurs and what to do about it.



He offers this advice–Be sure that the therapist you choose has the skill set to process traumas.



