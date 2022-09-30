The American Academy of Pediatrics reiterated its stance that forcing a child with lice to stay home may do more harm than good. (File: Getty)

(WTRF) — The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidance on how to deal with head lice in children. This is the first guidance they have issued since 2015.

The APA says kids should not be sent home or kept out of school when they have a lice infestation due to the significant stress and stigma this can cause for children.

They also say that lice screenings at school are ineffective.

The APA says lice are not a sign of poor hygiene, are not a health hazard and do not spread disease.

Children may be “ostracized” from school, social activities and from friends when a lice infestation is discovered.

The report notes that schools that have policies stating that children must be lice and lice egg-free before returning to school should be stopped since they may stigmatize children, hurt their academic progress and possibly violate their civil rights.

The APA estimates that lice “treatment costs in the United States have been estimated at $500 million annually.”

Lice cannot jump, they can only crawl, says the report. They say transmission most always happens from direct contact with lice-ridden hair and that it is less likely to happen from indirect contact like using another person’s comb or brush.

You can read the full report from the American Academy of Pediatrics here.