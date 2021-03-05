March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month

It’s March, which means it’s Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month.

MS is a disease that 1 million Americans are battling as we speak. That’s according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

MS is a neurological disease that affects the central nervous system — which involves the brain and spinal cord. Neurologists say this can cause inflammation and affects different parts of the brain at different times, especially your memory and thinking.

It also causes extreme fatigue, and neurologists say it affects everyone differently.

“It’s really a wide spectrum of manifestations that can affect people. Typically, it affects young people between 20s and 40s. Usually, females more than males, but sometimes it can affect children and sometimes it can affect older populations as well. It can cause different symptoms at different times. It can affect people really tremendously.” dr. Rami Ausi, neurology physician

Neurologists say it’s not that easy to prevent, given we still don’t know what causes it.

But neurologists add if you stay healthy and exercise, that can help prevent it. They also add having enough vitamin D can help as well.