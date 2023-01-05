OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Nearly every state is seeing ‘high’ or ‘very high’ flu activity, according to the CDC.

In Ohio County, the health department administrator says not only did the flu start earlier than usual, but it started at an elevated rate.

Usually it starts in early January, but in the upper Ohio Valley, it started months earlier.

Also, they say, it usually arrives and leaves in about ten weeks, in a gradual bell curve.

But Howard Gamble says that isn’t happening either.

“What we’ve seen now is a large increase and a sustained increase early in the season,” said Gamble. “The concern is: 1) Are we going to see an increase of hospitalization or demand for hospital or health care services, and 2) Will that impact us going into 2023 with large numbers of flu cases and call-offs?”

Gamble recommends getting vaccinated as soon as you can.

And if you haven’t already, he says it’s not too late.

Symptoms of flu include fever, body aches, cough, upper respiratory congestion and lack of appetite.