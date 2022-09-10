(WTRF) – Saturday marked World Suicide Prevention Day.

It’s a time to remember those we lost, but also a time to remind others that there is hope and help waiting for them.

A few months ago, that help became easier to access when the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline changed its number to 988.

–> Call 988: Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available <–

Since then West Virginia’s lifeline has seen an increase in calls.

First Choice Services, which runs the state’s response, said between June and July calls went up in the Mountain State by about 200 calls or 22%.

There was also an increase in people reaching out by text or online chat, something that the hotline didn’t see much of in the past.

What it means is that more people are seeing the number and more people are feeling comfortable reaching out asking for help. What we have seen is a big increase in people reaching out to ask for help and so we think that’s always a good thing. Sheila Moran, Director of Communications and Marketing, First Choice Services

If you need someone to talk to, or know someone who is in crisis, call or text the 988 hotline.

Moran said there is someone ready to answer those calls 24/7 even on holidays and weekends.

If you feel more comfortable with an online chat, visit wv988.org.