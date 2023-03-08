BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A U.S. Army sergeant from St. Clairsville will be laid to rest Thursday in the Ohio Valley.

23-year-old Hayden West was nearing the end of his term of active duty when he took his own life in Tennessee on Feb. 26.

His body has been escorted back to St. Clairsville for services.

His family wants to raise awareness of the alarming rise in military suicides, and to let people know that help is available.

“One suicide alone is too many, but one every 65 minutes is just tragic,” said Sarah Barickman, outreach director at CARE Funeral Home in St. Clairsville. “And they really hope that through their own family’s tragedy, they can bring awareness and shine a light on different places that soldiers can go to get help.”

They ask that memorial contributions be sent to Stop Soldier Suicide.

And they included information in Hayden’s obituary about the 988 Lifeline, which is the help line to call for anyone contemplating suicide.

Sgt. West will be laid to rest Thursday in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wheeling.