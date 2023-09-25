WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Gambling is still a huge problem and many celebrities have come forward about their own battles.

The most recent being Pro Golfer Phil Mickelson.

He says gambling has caused a lot of damage in his life.

And right now it’s prime sports betting season.

Advocates say if you or someone you know gambles, there are ways you can keep yourself in check.

In other words, don’t think of the money as an investment.

But at the end of the day, advocates say if gambling turns into an addiction, speak up.

” I think it’s important to look at gambling activity and say, is this still something that’s giving me pleasure or is this something that’s become a compulsion? Do I feel driven to do this? Is it still enjoyable or something I have to do because I’m chasing my losses?” Sheila Moran – Director of Communications & Marketing, First Choice Services

If you aren’t sure you or someone you know is struggling with an addiction to gambling, call 1 (800) Gambler, and they’ll offer treatment options. It’s free and confidential.