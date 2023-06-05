NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A much-needed behavioral health facility is coming to the Ohio Valley.

The New Beginnings Recovery Clinic had their grand-opening on Monday in New Martinsville.

The clinic is designed to help those struggling with different behavioral health issues, and not just addictions.

Treatment will be provided for anybody who is 5 years or older for anything ranging from bipolar disorder to depression to regular everyday anxieties.

The nurses and employees at the clinic are looking forward to helping their community in every way they can.

“It is going to help the whole entire community. We’re in desperate need of mental health opportunities. We have phone calls all the time, that’s one of the reasons that we’ve expanded. This is probably one of the best jobs I’ve ever had, it’s very fulfilling to be able to help someone in need.” Melissa Maston – Nurse Practitioner at New Beginnings

To get more information on services provided or to schedule an appointment, you can contact the New Beginnings Recovery Clinic at 304-398-2298.