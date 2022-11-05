BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – The holiday season is known for bringing joy and light into our lives, but loss can change this feeling for many people.

Sherrie Dunlevy is a motivational speaker, aiming to shine a light on living with joy after loss.

She says that because the holidays are already a stressful time of year, on top of grieving the loss of a loved one, she has partnered with Wilson Funeral Home in Bridgeport to host a workshop to give people a game plan, self-care strategies, and conversations to enjoy these next few months.

”Keep the lines of communication open. This is a workshop not just for grievers, but the people who love them. If you’re worried about your mom, if you’re worried about your sister, if you’re worried about your dad not being able to handle the holidays this year, or how they are going to handle the holidays this year, this is something that you can come together. Come to this together. I’m going to be there to help you help them and I’m also going to be there for the griever to help instill confidence in them that they can get through this time and maybe even enjoy it a little bit.” Sherrie Dunlevy – Speaker, Author, Founder of Graduating Grief Academy

Sherrie’s Workshop, “Navigating the Holidays with Hope and Healing” is Sunday, November 6 at Wilson Funeral Home at 2pm.