OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Those in the Wheeling area in need of psychiatric care now have a new resource.

Enlighten Healthcare LLC celebrated the opening of their new location with a ribbon cutting earlier Monday. Several city officials were on hand to welcome the business to the Friendly City.

The new facility is located in the Elm Terrace Shopping Center. Business owners say the location provides convenient access for patients due to the parking area and public transportation.

Enlighten Healthcare offers medication management and some counseling for patients struggling with psychiatric conditions such as depression, anxiety and other mood disorders.