WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The NFL season officially kicks off Thursday night in Missouri as the Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Football is one of America’s most beloved sports with families celebrating game day with cookouts and parties.

But with the new NFL season, an increasing issue has emerged – sports gambling.

Sports gambling is so accessible and easy, it can be done from any mobile device and has quickly become one of the most common problems people call 1-800-Gambler for.

In fact, a new study by the American Gambling Association revealed nearly 28 percent of adults are expected to bet on football this season.

“We tell people that the rules of responsible gambling are to set a limit and stick to it. Most people can set the limit, but they can’t stick to it. So, if you find that you’re constantly overextending yourself, you’re borrowing money, you’re using a credit card, taking money from savings, then we urge you to consider getting help.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing & Communications, First Choice Services

Moran says they now have FREE software available that can block a phone or laptop from accessing gambling sites.

She says this kind of software is valuable for those trying to stop their gambling addictions.

“If you’re seeing signs of a gambling problem sooner rather than later, get some help. It can be hard to convince someone that they have a gambling problem. What you can do for yourself is to call us so we can give you some information on financial safeguards. You can take yourself. We can give you information on how best to support, but not enable your loved one.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing & Communications, First Choice Services

Moran says when people call the helpline, the first thing they do is simple. They listen.

“First thing we do really is just listen to them because they are often in crisis. And in fact, a lot of people don’t realize that gambling addiction has the highest rate of suicide of any addiction. So, we definitely are there to listen to them. And then we start the process of helping them, whether it be giving them self-help literature, giving them self-exclusion information, setting them up one on one with a counselor.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing & Communications, First Choice Services

Gambling is a treatable disease that most people can conquer within six months of seeking help.

“But they’ve got to start the process,” says Moran.

She says they do follow up calls with those who seek help for gambling at one month and then another time a little later.

“We find that by six months or a year, something like 80% of them are able to either stop gambling or seriously reduce their gambling.” Sheila Moran | Director of Marketing & Communications, First Choice Services

For more information about gambling treatment, visit the National Helpline website.