WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As the Ohio Valley prepares for the upcoming holiday, it is important to keep in mind our veterans who suffer from PTSD, post-traumatic stress syndrome.

The loud noises from fireworks trigger flashbacks to times of trauma for the veterans.

For veterans that might experience some firework shows this weekend, it is important for them to be in the presence of friends or family or find something that helps remind them that they are in the present and not the past.

Those planning to set off fireworks in neighborhoods of veterans should talk with their neighbors to assure that they know when they will be setting them off.

”It’s important for the veteran to know when the fireworks are going off. So, they need to go and talk to the neighbors, say, look, just let me know when you’re going to set the fireworks off. And they can see. Once they’re aware of it, it’s not a big shock. So, they can prepare themselves for it.” John Looney – Director of Wheeling Vet Center

The Wheeling Vet Center offers various men and women support groups for veterans where they can discuss the precautions they can take and be reassured that it is normal to experience trauma from holiday festivities.