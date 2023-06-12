OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — June is PTSD Awareness Month.

An estimated 12 million people in the United States are currently living with this disorder. It can affect anyone who experienced a trauma–from a crime victim to a first responder to a survivor of an accident or natural disaster. But most often, it is military veterans who suffer from it.

They say with veterans, it stems from a close encounter with traumatic death. They may have witnessed it, or narrowly escaped from it. And it lingers in the mind, long after they leave the battlefield.

“Like a helicopter flying over. Very cold weather, if you were in World War II, very cold weather. Korea also.” John Looney, Director, The Vet Center

Or a smell. For instance, if you worked on diesel engines in wartime.

“But if you came back home in a humid day and a bus drives by, then you smell that same smell and it brings it all back.” John Looney, Director, The Vet Center

The reaction is not so much an exact memory as a feeling.

“When you’re out with the family walking in the woods and you see a path, that reminds you of a path that you walked in Vietnam.” John Looney, Director, The Vet Center

Symptoms of PTSD can be bursts of anger or nightmares with kicking and yelling during sleep.

Or it may manifest as avoidance and isolation.

“You don’t want to talk about it. You want to hold those emotions inside, so you keep away from people because people might bring an emotion out.” John Looney, Director, The Vet Center

But this Vet Center director says talking is exactly what they need. A quiet non-judgmental listener, letting them talk.

“And you don’t interrupt their talk, because this is cathartic, getting all those emotions out. As they wind down, you want to say something like I appreciate you sharing that with me ’cause I know that that is a difficult thing to share.” John Looney, Director, The Vet Center

The Vet Center is here to be that quiet, listening presence. They will never reveal to anyone what has been said.



They say many veterans don’t want it known that they have PTSD because they’ve heard their guns will be taken away.

“It’s a big rumor that goes around to scare people. But if I have PTSD I can still have my weapons.” John Looney, Director, The Vet Center

At the Vet Center, they offer the kind of support that is possible because they’ve walked many miles in your boots.