WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One service that has been helping thousands of people across the country and in the state of West Virginia is celebrating one year since their big change.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

”We certainly think it’s saving lives and we hear that from our callers every day.” Sheila Moran – Communications and Marketing Director for First Choice Services

First Choice Services provides several helplines across six different states, one of those states is West Virginia.

First Choice began in 1995 as a collaborative effort with West Virginia’s behavioral health care centers.

One year ago, the service made a change to their suicide helpline to give easier access to those in West Virginia. For the first time the helpline number was changed to 3 digits.

Since this change those answering the calls think the service has become even more effective.

“In the last year, our calls have greatly increased. I think we’ve gone from around 10,000 to maybe 15,000. And a lot of those are chats and text. So that may sound like bad news that so many people are calling the suicide crisis line. But in reality, it’s good news because it means more people are feeling comfortable seeking help.” Sheila Moran – Communications and Marketing Director for First Choice Services

The people answering these critical calls say that being able to help others is what makes the job worth it.

“We have a staff of 150 plus people here and what they say that they love the most about working here is taking these calls. And at the end of the call, feeling like the person has truly been helped has truly received something from them.” Sheila Moran – Communications and Marketing Director for First Choice Services

The service has confirmed that they are making a difference after hearing from several repeat callers and ones whose lives have been transformed forever.

“We have received notes from people that we’ve helped in the past telling us that we were helpful to them. In fact, we have even had people come to work here who’ve told us that in the past they have called that line themselves and it was really helpful for them and this is one of the reasons they want to do work for us, so we love that.” Sheila Moran – Communications and Marketing Director for First Choice Services

First Choice Services encourages everyone to do their part and continue to spread the word about the new 9-8-8 number.

If you or anyone else would like flyers, cards or other handouts with the helpline’s information, they are happy to provide some and encourage you to reach out.