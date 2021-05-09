Moms in Motion: How to pick your pediatrician

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Moms, your job is hard! There’s a lot to do to raise the little ones into adults, and we know that. While we can’t make it easier for all of you, our resident new-mom, 7News anchor Kathryn Ghion, is hoping to help a little.

She brings you “Moms in Motion” every Tuesday and Thursday on 7News at 5. It’s everything she wishes she would have known, starting with something you should prep before your little one is even born.

That’s picking a pediatrician.

Sometimes it’s an hour or two before discharge and ‘who are you gonna follow up with’ and they don’t know and then it’s kinda like forcing them to make a decision.” Jessica Vicker, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospitals

If you’re unsure of who to choose, nurses recommend asking family and friends for a recommendation. However, there are other factors to consider too.

Is it gonna be far? Close? You don’t want to be driving an hour to see your pediatrician because in the first several months you’re going to be there a lot. Jessica Vicker, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospitals

They mean a lot, starting with a follow-up a day or two after you come home.

They’re the ones that are going to be managing the care, giving them advice, following them. They should be comfortable in putting their trust into them. Jessica Vicker, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospitals

Once you think you’ve found a pediatrician that’s a match, make sure to call and see if the office is accepting new patients and takes your insurance.

I’ve seen people come in and choose or just have the house pediatrician and then finally figure out who they’re following up with or don’t like the pediatrician that is following with them currently and follow-up with a new one. Jessica Vicker, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospitals

Vicker said parents should feel comfortable with their child’s doctor because they’ll have a lot of questions that need answered.

So, if you’re not sure, don’t be afraid to change to someone else. Just make it an informed decision.

Sometimes it just feels like a rush decision and it really shouldn’t be a rush decision. Jessica Vicker, RN, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospitals

