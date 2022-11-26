SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA (WTRF) — More than 2,000 Australians stripped down to their birthday suits Saturday for a group photo.

Their reason wasn’t exhibitionism, but rather skin cancer awareness, according to the New York Post.

American photographer Spencer Tunick of New York, took a series of photos on Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach Saturday morning after partnering with an Australian health charity, Skin Check Champions.

The campaign, called “Strip Off for Skin Cancer,” aims to spotlight melanoma, which is Australia’s fourth most common type of cancer.

According to the New York Post, the Australian government estimates that 17,756 new cases of skin cancer will be diagnosed in the country in 2022 alone, and that 1,281 Aussies will die from the disease.