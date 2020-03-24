Morrisey urge residents not to steal, hoard medical equipment in critical need

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, Patrick Morrisey speaks to reporters after a debate in Morgantown, W.Va. State attorneys general are finding a national settlement over the toll of opioids to be elusive, as some lawyers for state and local governments are renewing public criticism of the proposed deal with a group of companies led by the nation’s largest drug distributors. In a statement Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Morrisey, the attorney general in West Virginia, one of the states hit hardest by the opioid crisis, said the $22 billion in cash being offered by distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson plus drugmaker Johnson & Johnson “is way too low.”(AP Photo/Raymond Thompson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging residents to refrain from stealing or hoarding masks and other medical equipment.

Hospitals across the Mountain State are in critical need of masks and other personal protective equipment that ensures the safety of our healthcare workers and the patients who are being screened for COVID-19.

Nurses and physicians are right to be very concerned about their safety and the safety of those all around them due to the short supply of masks and other personal protective equipment. At this time of crisis, the hoarding or theft of such equipment is beyond immoral. People’s lives are at stake. Let’s be clear: The state will crack down hard on thieves who put our health care workers at risk. Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General – West Virginia

According to Wheeling Hospital CEO, Doug Harrison, 40 N95 masks were recently stolen from their Corporate Health Department.

Written complaints can be filed at the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General website.

