(WTRF) – When a person is having a tough time in life it’s often a friend or family member who notices first.

That’s why the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is taking new steps to make sure anyone can help someone showing signs of distress.

Remember, if you are contemplating suicide or need someone to talk to, you can call or text 988 24/7.

It’s called the #BeThe1 campaign.

The steps are:

Ask – Ask the tough question. When somebody you know is in emotional pain, ask them directly: “Are you thinking about killing yourself?”

Be There – If your friend is thinking about suicide, listen to their reasons for feeling hopeless and in pain. Listen with compassion and empathy and without dismissing or judging.

Keep Them Safe – Is your friend thinking about suicide? Ask if they’ve thought about how they would do it and separate them from anything they could use to hurt themselves.

Help Them Connect – Help your friend connect to a support system, whether it’s 988, family, friends, clergy, coaches, co-workers or therapists, so they have a network to reach out for help.

Follow Up – Check with the person you care about regularly. Making contact with a friend in the days and weeks after a crisis can make a difference in keeping them alive.

If you have someone in your life that’s depressed, anxious when you’re talking to them it’s important to not be afraid to ask the question ‘are you thinking of hurting yourself’ or ‘are you feeling suicidal’ because someone may be just waiting for someone to ask that question and just need someone to talk to, someone to give them some direction. Sheila Moran, Director of Communications and Marketing, First Choice Services

If you or someone you know needs help, call or text 988. Someone is there to answer the phone 24/7. If you’d feel more comfortable using the chat feature, visit wv988.org.