No meat? No problem: Replacing meat in your diet during shortage

(WTRF) – During this pandemic you may have gone to the store, only to find no meat on the shelves.

Don’t know what to eat without meat? Don’t panic. There are easy ways you can still get protein in your diet.

Plenty of other foods are high in protein including beans, peas, broccoli, nut butters, soy milk and soy products and eggs.

They can be made into easy recipes like bean burritos or veggie lasagna.

If you find no meat on the shelves next time you go to the store, try fish.

There’s great source of protein in herring and salmon and trout and so those could be great substitutes for a meal or two each week, but also thinking about some of the traditional things you eat they can be made meatless as well. Lorrissa Dunfee, Family and Consumer Science Educator, OSU Extension

Dufee uses examples like veggie burgers, veggie tacos, tofu stir fry or putting beans on a salad. You can also throw some chia seeds in a smoothie.

If you’re worried about kids being picky eaters if there’s no meat there is a trick. Dunfee said to try and have the kids cut up the veggies.

Involve them in it and they’ll be maybe more interested in eating it then too. Lorrissa Dunfee, Family and Consumer Science Educator, OSU Extension

Dunfee said there is a new campaign called Meatless Mondays to try and help people eat more veggies. Their website, meatlessmonday.com, can be a source of recipes and snack ideas.

I don’t think there’s anything to worry about at this point as long as we can still get a variety of ingredients.” Lorrissa Dunfee, Family and Consumer Science Educator, OSU Extension

