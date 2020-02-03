WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Health Department announced on Monday that officials are monitoring two local residents who recently returned from Hong Kong as part of a federal guidance.
Health officials say this is only a precaution. Neither individual is considered a case for the Coronavirus and no testing has been completed.
One of the individuals did attend a local elementary school in Ohio County Monday morning. The individual displayed no signs of symptoms but returned home later that morning.
Both individuals remain in self-quarantine (at home), where they will be monitored by the health department for 14 days.
Hong Kong is considered low risk for the Coronavirus.
Take a look at the full press release below:
Latest Posts:
- Lots of rain on Tuesday
- Ohio County BOE discuss plans for 2020-21 academic year
- WVDOH monitoring detours in wake of I-70 closure
- Ohio County Health Dept. monitoring two residents returning from Hong Kong
- Residents use detours to avoid I-70 Bridge Project