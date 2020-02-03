Ohio County Health Dept. monitoring two residents returning from Hong Kong

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Health Department announced on Monday that officials are monitoring two local residents who recently returned from Hong Kong as part of a federal guidance.

Health officials say this is only a precaution. Neither individual is considered a case for the Coronavirus and no testing has been completed.

One of the individuals did attend a local elementary school in Ohio County Monday morning. The individual displayed no signs of symptoms but returned home later that morning.

Both individuals remain in self-quarantine (at home), where they will be monitored by the health department for 14 days.

Hong Kong is considered low risk for the Coronavirus.

Take a look at the full press release below:

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter