Ohio County Health Dept. monitoring two residents returning from Hong Kong

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Health Department announced on Monday that officials are monitoring two local residents who recently returned from Hong Kong as part of a federal guidance.

Health officials say this is only a precaution. Neither individual is considered a case for the Coronavirus and no testing has been completed.

One of the individuals did attend a local elementary school in Ohio County Monday morning. The individual displayed no signs of symptoms but returned home later that morning.

Both individuals remain in self-quarantine (at home), where they will be monitored by the health department for 14 days.

Hong Kong is considered low risk for the Coronavirus.

Take a look at the full press release below:

