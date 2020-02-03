Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration helps to fight the Flu outbreak

It’s a scary situation – the Coronavirus. There are more than 17,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in China. There are also 183 cases across 27 countries that have brought the death toll up to 362. But with 11 confirmed cases in the U.S. and with the flu being widespread across all 50 states, where do we turn for help? Well, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration has been working on a plan.

The World Health Organization has declared the Coronavirus outbreak, ‘a global health emergency.’ And although the number of cases in the U.S. are low, it’s important to be prepared. At Panhandle cleaning, they have been tackling the job of disinfecting multiple homes and business from the Flu outbreak, and says they’re ready for the Coronavirus, should it happen.

Whether it’s a home, or any type of commercial facility, school, daycare, office complexes, anywhere where there’s mass amounts of people grouped together for extended periods of time, that’s when these viruses and material can build up. JOSH CONTRAGUERRO – VP, SPECIALTY SERVICES

The first step they take is assessing the situation. What is the outbreak? What strand of the flu is it? And lastly, what is the most effective disinfectant agent they can use without overkilling it?

We have been working with people throughout the country, high levels within the CDC and high levels within our areas in the industry to develop plans and actions of the different levels of treatment plans. The pre-treating, the cleaning, and the final disinfection to make sure that there’s proper protocols in place. JOSH CONTRAGUERRO – VP, SPECIALTY SERVICES

Once the disinfection is finished, it takes a while for a virus to be able to live on that surface again. But the key to preventing a new outbreak is for maintenance staff to continue with regular disinfection.

There’s multiple types of cleaning. You have the visual appearance of clean, and you have the forensic clean that makes the surfaces hard for any type of virus to live on and dwell on these surfaces. So, we are performing forensic cleaning. Which when you perform forensic cleaning, it also cleans the appearance also. JOSH CONTRAGUERRO – VP, SPECIALTY SERVICES

Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration has solutions strong enough deemed by the government to kill anything from the Flu, to Tuberculosis and Ebola. Panhandle says it is currently the only group in West Virginia, Eastern Ohio, and Western Pennsylvania to operate these high end, sophisticated systems.

Panhandle says they want what’s best and safest for the community. So, if you’re not sure where to start and want a second opinion on a plan of action, even if it doesn’t involve them, they’re happy to help.

