WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Each year more than 700,000 people in the United States suffer a stroke.

It’s a trauma that mainly effects people ages 65 and older, but when it was announced, earlier this week that Pittsburgh Penguins star Kris Letang suffered a stroke, it left many people in shock

Penguins D Letang out indefinitely after 2nd stroke

An elite athlete in his mid-thirties might not seem like a candidate for a stroke, but when Penguins defenseman Kris Letang complained of a migraine following a team practice earlier this week, the teams physician immediately sent him to the hospital.

Letang did not take part in the teams optional skate the following morning and was scratched from the line up in their Tuesday night game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

It was announced on Wednesday that Letang had suffered a stroke.

It’s actually not the first time for Letang. He missed two months of the season back in 2014. Tests revealed that he was born with a small hole in the wall of his heart, which usually closes on it’s own for most people.

There is that correlation they found between having no risk factors and no other cause and having that small whole which could be the cause of the stroke It’s not something we would typically correlate with someone who is an elite athlete in their 20’s early thirties, but unfortunately stroke doesn’t discriminate. Luke Burkhardt, Director of the Advanced Primary Stroke Center, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Burkhardt explained while older patients have a higher risk of stoke. the numbers for younger people are on the rise.

A lot of it can do with that whole in the heart that has that correlation to a stroke, but I think a larger portion of it is the ways in which folks are living their lives. Are they keeping up with their health? Are their health behaviors appropriate because we find that it is a huge issue with the younger population? Luke Burkhardt, Director of the Advanced Primary Stroke Center, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

Burkhardt said that since a stroke could basically happen at any age, people should be aware of the warning signs.

Warning signs include numbness or weakness in the arms or legs, trouble speaking, problems with balance or severe headaches.

Burkhardt said a stroke is a time-sensitive issue and anyone experiencing these conditions should contact 911 immediately.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital achieved Advanced Primary Stroke Center Certification by earning the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the Heart Check Mark from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

As for Letang, Team officials said he is doing well and his condition is not considered to be career threatening