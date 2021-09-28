Planning to get a flu shot? Doctors say it’s critical this year

(WTRF) – While COVID-19 continues to be a main concern, it’s also about to be another critical season for our health. That’s flu season.

At MedExpress, doctors remind everyone that now is the time to get your flu shot.

To not only protect yourself, but to also protect your family and to help the healthcare community by getting your flu shot. Even if you do contract the flu your symptoms are typically more mild. So, instead of having a severe case that would require hospitalization, people tend to typically do better. Dr. Jessica Aliff, Area Medical Director, MedExpress

Doctors explain that a normal flu season is already taxing on the healthcare system. Add COVID to the mix and there’s a real strain.

It’s very concerning as we go into flu season and why we’re encouraging everybody to get their flu vaccine to help protect themselves and at least minimize symptoms even if they do contract the flu. Dr. Jessica Aliff, Area Medical Director, MedExpress

Dr. Aliff said bot the flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms, so there’s no way of knowing which you have unless you get tested. She advises to limit exposure to the people around you if you do feel sick.

It is possible to get the flu and COVID at the same time. They are different viruses, so really protecting yourself between receiving the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine is at the upmost importance to limit those severe outcomes. Dr. Jessica Aliff, Area Medical Director, MedExpress

MedExpress is offering flu shots this year at its locations. They say to call from the car when you arrive to check-in.