WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Are you ready for more indoor days like this one?

As the weather gets colder, we’ll all be spending time inside with each other…and that means more respiratory viruses.

This year health professionals are particularly worried about the flu, which took a backseat to COVID the last couple of years.

They say they’re seeing an increase in numbers early in the season in the southwest and they could spread here.

As far as prevention goes, we all know about the vaccine that you can get from your physician or pharmacy.

But there are other ways to keep from taking days off school or work.

The personal issues are good cough and hand hygiene. If you’re ill, stay home. If you haven’t had the vaccine, please consider getting it. If you’re older than 65, get the high dose. Roll up your sleeve and get it done. C. Clark Milton, Medical Director of Corporate Health

The season for the flu just began and goes all the way until March.

Thankfully, severe cases don’t seem to be a problem just yet.