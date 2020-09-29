Reynolds Memorial Hospital urges women to be proactive about their health

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – By the end of the week it will be October, which is a very important month when it comes to women’s health.

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

1 in 8 women are affected by breast cancer, and early detection means a better prognosis.

The earlier that it is detected, the easier it is for them to have a better recovery and then move on with their lives. Jackie Johnston, Lead Mammography Technologist, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

At WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital, they are offering $90 mammograms in October, to encourage more women to be proactive about their breast health.

This year, Johnston said they have already seen an influx of new patients because of the closure of two other area hospitals.

Last year we did about 1,600 mammograms and already for this year, we probably will reach over the 2,000 mark by the end of September. Jackie Johnston, Lead Mammography Technologist, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Johnston said women should start routine mammograms at the age of 40.

Between the agest of 40 and 50, she said it is recommended to go every year, or every other year. Over the age of 50, women should get a mammogram on a yearly basis.

However, women who find a lump on their breast or have other issues should see a doctor and possibly get a mammogram before the age of 40.

If you’d like to schedule a mammogram, call the WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital at 304-843-3434.

You must have an order from your doctor.