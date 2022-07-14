STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Gripping the wheel and revving the engine.

Hopping into an ATV is a mechanical summer thrill that can’t be beat.

But too many times, the blaring of the motor is followed by the sound of an ambulance siren.

Broken bones, head injuries, motor vehicle accidents, those kinds of things, lots of lacerations. Dr. John Columbus, Director of Emergency Medicine, Trinity Health

We’re in what Dr. John Columbus and Dr. Matthew Colflesh call ‘trauma season,’ when emergency admissions are at their yearly peak.

We’re all outside more often and we all want to have a good time—and the combination of those two factors often means carefulness is thrown to the wind.

It can be deliberate risk-taking—or it can be as simple as not watching where you’re walking.

It’s maybe going too fast in your ATV, or not paying attention while you’re driving, or those kinds of things, or just step in a hole. Dr. John Columbus, Director of Emergency Medicine, Trinity Health

Dr. Columbus says there isn’t much of a common thread between these ER admissions.

But he has observed that alcohol is often a factor when things go wrong at summer gatherings.

Vehicle accidents are the primary concern for adults—but for the younger ones, it’s water.

Trinity has already seen tragedy result from swimming pools this year.

Drowning deaths affect kids 15 and under, but really 1-4 is really bad. Dr. John Columbus, Director of Emergency Medicine, Trinity Health

He says family gatherings present the biggest issue.

The adults are walking around and mingling while the kids are often on their own playing.

Dr. Colflesh suggests a creative solution—have an adult wear something to show that they are the designated babysitter.

If you have a group gathering like that, rather than assume that somebody’s watching the kids, that you have somebody wear a necklace, so that person’s responsible. Dr. Matthew Colflesh, Chief Medical Officer, Trinity Health

Properly fencing in the area around your pool is also a must with small children around.

But they say nothing can replace the simple precaution of checking your surroundings to avoid summer accidents—to keep that trip to the trail or the pool from becoming a trip to the trauma center.