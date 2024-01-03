STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The holidays are over, the skies are gray, and the temperature keeps dipping down.

It’s a tough time if you’re suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder, where the winter changes can bring on fatigue and sadness.

However, according to Trinity Health, fixing a simple chemical imbalance could mean a happier January.

The brain’s serotonin levels drop this time of year, which can be improved through anti-depressants and healthier eating habits.

And if you’re at home during the day, keep the blinds open.

“Seasonal affective disorder has a lot to do with the increased darkness and the and the increased dark hours in the day. So if you can just sit by a window and read, exercising by the window, a lot of that will just help increase the serotonin levels as well. And so anything that you can do to get any natural sunlight.” Wendy Ralston, Behavioral Health Services Director, Trinity Medicine

She says even kids can go through it, especially ones who have experienced the social deprivation of COVID.

If you see your child start to isolate, Trinity offers treatment starting as young as six years old.