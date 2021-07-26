The St. C. Red Devils and Martins Ferry Purple Riders are out for blood…for the Red Cross

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — It’s no secret that the St. Clairsville Red Devils and Martins Ferry Purple Riders are fierce rivals on the football field.

But now the the two communities are in a different type of competition, and this time they are out for blood…literally.

In response to current nationwide blood shortage, the mayors of both communities are asking their residents to join in an upcoming blood drive which will take place on August 25 at East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry.

Yet to be determined prizes will be awarded to city with the most donors.

“While this is a fun and friendly match and we do want to win, we want to make sure our family, our friends and ourselves, if we need blood for surgeries, that will be available.” Kathryn Thalman. Mayor, St. Clairsville

“With COVID and everything else, there is a shortage in blood supply in the whole nation, not just in the Valley. We are just doing our part. “ John Davies. Mayor, Martins Ferry.

Again, the blood drive will take place August 25 at East Ohio Regional Hospital. It will go from noon to 6:30 p.m.

There are just over one hundred spots available and they are filling up quickly. Now, of course you don’t have to be from St. Clairsville or Martins Ferry to donate. Folks from all over the area are welcome.

To make make and appointment you can sign up on-line here.