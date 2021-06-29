The sun and your prescription may not mix well: Keeping yourself safe in the heat

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Extreme temperatures like the 90-degree days the Ohio Valley has seen this week, can cause some serious concern when it comes to your health.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are perhaps the most severe and can be life threatening.

There’s also certain groups who are even more vulnerable. Toddlers, the elderly and even athletes need to be especially aware. Even those who are on medication should be extra cautious. The sun and your prescription might not mix well.

That’s lots of different medications. You can be kind of normal, but after several days in high heat medication such as blood pressure medicine, ibuprofen, actually many drugs can effect your ability to adapt to the heat. Even though you’re some what healthy, it’s something to be aware of. Dr. Kelly Close, Medical Director, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital Urgent Care

Dr. Close emphasized how important it is to stay hydrated.