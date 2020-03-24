Tips to eat healthy during Stay at Home Order

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As issued by many Governors across the nation, Many people are being asked to stay home to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Now with this comes eating and making meals at home.
So we spoke to a Registered Dietitian to share some healthy nutrition habits you can do during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials say Nutrition plays vial role in building a healthy immune system.
“Try to consume a variety of nutrients. You need grains, you need proteins, you need fats, you need fruits and vegetables. Also recommending that you stay hydrated. So making sure you’re drinking lots of water is important and also trying to stay active.”Brittany Link – Registered Dietitian
For information head on over to Eatright.org\coronavirus.
Latest Posts:
- VA Hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19 in Clarksburg
- Is abortion an essential surgery? Decisions to halt elective procedures spark debate
- Secretary of State calls for voting changes in WV primary election
- Wheeling Health Right staying busy as nonessential workers transition to ‘work from home’
- New drive-thru COVID-19 testing not limited to Hancock County residents