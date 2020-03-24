Tips to eat healthy during Stay at Home Order

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As issued by many Governors across the nation, Many people are being asked to stay home to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Now with this comes eating and making meals at home.

So we spoke to a Registered Dietitian to share some healthy nutrition habits you can do during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say Nutrition plays vial role in building a healthy immune system.

“Try to consume a variety of nutrients. You need grains, you need proteins, you need fats, you need fruits and vegetables. Also recommending that you stay hydrated. So making sure you’re drinking lots of water is important and also trying to stay active.” Brittany Link – Registered Dietitian

For information head on over to Eatright.org\coronavirus.

