Tips to keep your heart healthy, according to Cardiologists

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- It’s February… which means it’s American heart month.

It also means it’s the perfect timing to take better care of yourself.

Cardiologists say heart disease is the number one killer and has been for years. Whether or not you have a healthy heart, cardiologists say that all comes down to you.

Just ask yourself… are you living healthy?

Now this means watching what you eat.Are you eating right? What types of foods are you eating

Exercise can also be big when it comes to a healthy heart .Cardiologists recommend everyone to get at least 30 minutes of exercise a day… 4 to 5 days a week, and if you can’t, cardiologists say start slow and work yourself up… and all this starts with you.

“The important thing you got to realize this is the month of love, the month of Valentine’s Day, the month of hearts. You got to love yourself. You got to realize every decision you make to keep yourself healthy is a decision that you show yourself love… if you’re taking care of yourself long-term. It’s a little now for a lot later.” walid gharib, Cardiologist at Wheeling Hospital

Cardiologists say having a healthy heart is big when it comes to reducing the risk of future problems.

It’s going to reduce your risk of stroke, heart attack and even heart failure… leaving you with a longer, healthier life.