(WTRF) – You don’t need to be struggling to take care of your mental health.

That’s the message to veterans from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) during Mental Health Month.

“Today I Am” is a campaign that encourages veterans to pay attention to their mental health.

The V.A. recorded testimonials with veterans from all branches and background sharing their stories of the struggles they’ve faced or steps they’ve taken to improve their overall physical and mental health.

“We really want to focus on what veterans can do today and how they’re feeling today about the steps they’re taking to address their health and well-being.” Dr. Christopher Loftis, Licensed Clinical Psychologist

Doctors with the VA say that in the military you put others above yourself, so veterans are sometimes hesitant to reach out for help.

“When you’re in the military you learn to put others before yourself, to suppress what you’re going through to go through the mission. Then you don’t necessarily learn the skills that you need to to address what you’re going through, what you’re struggling with. For a veteran who doesn’t know what they’re going through, can’t describe it, they can listen to the inspiring stories.” Dr. Christopher Loftis, Licensed Clinical Psychologist

Dr. Loftis hopes that seeing their fellow veterans share their stories will inspire others to come forward, especially those who are struggling.

He explained the first step is to talk to a family member, friend, healthcare provider or even a fellow veteran.

“We want to help veterans live their fullest life and regain that connection and purpose they felt when they were in the military that sometimes they feel like they lose when they get out of the military and into their civilian life.” Dr. Christopher Loftis, Licensed Clinical Psychologist

Dr. Loftis says there are signs that a veteran may need help with their mental health that family and friends can look out for. They include withdrawing, getting irritated or angry quickly, not sleeping well, having trouble concentrating, drinking or taking drugs.

If you are a veteran in need of these mental health resources visit mentalhealth.va.gov.