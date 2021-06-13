Want more info on services available to seniors? Look no further

Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Seniors who’d like to learn more about the services that may be available to them, listen up!

This Friday there’s a family-friendly Heath fair.

You can expect a whole bunch of medical entities all in one place to educate you. Some of them will even be doing a health screening for things like blood pressure checks, and you’re encouraged to take advantage of that.

All you have to do is stop by the Senior Suites in Saint Clairsville this Friday the 18th anytime between 10 and 2.

” All they have to do is bring themselves and their spirits to have a good time, and also, be prepared to learn some information about the different resources available to older adults in the Ohio Valley, should they ever need to take advantage of them.” Tate Blanchard, Spokesman for IC Care

Spokesman for IC Care Tate Blanchard also says the health fair will be fun and family friendly.

The Belmont County Animal shelter will be hosting a pet adoption there, and each of the vendors won’t just be providing information, but they’ll also have fun activities and free treats for you.

Salsa Joe’s food truck will be there also.