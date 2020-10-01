Warriors in Pink kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s the eighth year where Jim Robinson Ford is opening its doors in way that they hope supports anyone battling breast cancer.

It’s all a part of the Warrior Quilt project.

The quilts are stitched up. All you’re encouraged to do is decorate the squares on the quilts.

Squares that organizers say would give words of encouragement to people, especially those breast cancer survivors and patients.

Warrior Quilt hopes to collect 1,000 squares. That’s about 10 to 20 quilts.

Anyone interested in taking part has all month to drop by Jim Robinson Ford at the Highlands.

You hope that these quilts in hospitals would brighten someone’s day. Mike DeArdo, Jim Robinson Ford Sales Representative

In honor of our warriors in pink, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we need to check on our sisters and our moms and our friends and say hey are you up to date on your mammogram? Kyla Morris, Wheeling Hospital nurse navigator

Health officials say mammogram screenings should start at 40-years-old, unless you have family history of breast cancer. Then, it could be earlier.

They also say mammograms don’t prevent cancer. However, they could detect cancer, which means early treatment that could save lives.