OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is a health event next week at Jim Robinson Ford.

The West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening program will be holding an event to register eligible residents for the program.

There are two requirements to register: you must be a West Virginia resident and you must be between the ages of 40 to 64 years old.

This event will focus on the first step to see if you’re eligible for the screenings.

The event is October 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.