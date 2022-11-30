OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) —

The 10th annual open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace Health Insurance program is under way.

Representatives from West Virginia Navigator were on hand Wednesday at the Ohio County Public Library.

It’s a free, grant-funded program that helps Mountain State residents find and sign up for health coverage options. The Marketplace is designed for those who cannot get health coverage through a job. Last year a record number of people enrolled in healthcare coverage through the Marketplace.

The open enrollment period runs until January 15th.

” This is a really special year for this program. It’s the 10th annual open enrollment period but also there have been some major changes to the program to make it to where more people than ever can qualify this year and also the rates are more affordable than I have seen in years. So the majority of people can get a plan for a really good price and it’s good quality coverage. Jeremy Smith – Program Director – WV Navigator

Anyone who couldn’t make the session but would like some assistance with enrollment can book an online appointment at https://acanavigator.com/wv/home