WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is hosting their 3rd Annual ‘Falling for Health’ Health Fair today, Friday, October 7.

Wheeling Health Right has 42 confirmed vendors for their Health Fair which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

”I think one of the biggest things they can expect that brings the people in are our fun giveaways,” said Janice Carenbauer. “There will be tons of prizes and giveaways… From legal aid, to Medicaid, to AAA membership, to things for birthing moms and young children, we’re covering all ages – male, female, children. Everything will be covered this Health Fair.”

With all the opportunities and freebies, everyone will certainly be “Falling For Health” today.