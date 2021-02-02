World Cancer Day is February 4

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – They’re called health holidays.

It seems like there are hundreds of them each year to raise awareness about illnesses that people live with each day.

But, there’s one coming up this week that has probably impacted almost every person in the Ohio Valley in some way.

Cancer isn’t just our issue here in the United States, it’s a worldwide issue, and that’s really what the initiative behind World Cancer Day is all about.

This year’s theme is “I am and I will”.

On February 4, doctors who work to treat and save cancer patients want us to know that our actions have an impact on everyone around us.

We need to change the negative attitude that nothing can be done about cancer.

Dr. Jondavid Pollock at Wheeling Hospital’s Schiffler Cancer Center said the way to do that is by educating ourselves on treatment, prevention and most importantly early detection.

We need to understand that most if not all cancers start small. Smaller, earlier stage cancers are easier to treat and to cure than those that are more advanced and larger and have spread. Dr. Jondavid Pollock, Director of Radiation Oncology, Wheeling Hospital’s Schiffler Cancer Center

Dr. Pollock said one of the easiest things we can do for ourselves and our families on World Cancer Day is to contact our doctors, and see what screenings we should be going through.

That early detection could save your life.