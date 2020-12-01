WVDHHR asking for public input on the continuing fight against substance abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is taking its plan for controlling substance abuse within the state to the people.

The WVDHHR Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are seeking the public’s input for its plan for the state in 2021.

The comment period began Tuesday with a series of virtual town hall meetings about the West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan.

The first was on prevention, and invited leaders of the initiative to hear from advocates working with those battling addictions to see what is working best.

These are essentially preventable things and things that we need to intervene on much earlier. When someone comes and needs my help oftentimes it’s gone too far and we’ve failed to some extent, so we really need to double down on this prevention aspect. Dr. Matthew Christiansen, Director, West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy

There are several more meetings in the coming days focused on topics like treatment, public education and even law enforcement’s response.

If you’d like to register to participate, read the plan, or give public comment, visit helpandhopewv.org/odcp.