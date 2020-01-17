Health & Fitness: Restore Yoga + Wellness in St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Restore Yoga + Wellness in St. Clairsville offers residents a chance to re-energize their mind, body and spirit through yoga and therapeutic healing services.

We offer yoga for all levels. We offer hot yoga and aerial yoga. And we also offer our therapeutic services. We offer massage therapy, reiki therapy, access bars therapy, positional therapy and sound bath therapy. Nicole Snodgrass, Owner of Restore Yoga + Wellness

Access Bars Therapy is an unique concept that assist individuals who are struggling with various problems.

For people who have Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome, for children with learning disabilities, people with anxiety, depression, people who have problems with sleep. Carol Borkoski, Access Bars Facilitator

There are also meditation services, which can be implemented in your daily routine.

Just try to give people some skills that they can use to take home to try to establish a meditation practice in their everyday life. Something that can maybe help them dealing with stress — keep them calm. Jim Casebolt, Meditation teacher

To make an appointment or find out more, download their online scheduling app, Mindbody.

