Is your New Year’s Resolution safe during a pandemic?

The Howard Long Wellness Center is making sure you have no excuses to not get in shape

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With 2020 over, many people have started their new year’s resolutions… And a big one is getting back in shape.

But many people are hesitant to go back to the gym’s because of the Coroavirus.

Local fitness experts want to ease those fears by reminding patrons that it is safe. They keep up with the protocals and also have a disinfectant vent system in place.

We actually have here the air disinfecting technology that actually helps to destroy the virus that’s in the air and on the surface if there’s any present. Joe Slavik – Howard Long Wellness Center Director

Slavik says there is finally some hope at the end of the tunnel and he encourages everyone to continue to stay safe and be healthy.