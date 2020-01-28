‘It really helps’: Physical therapist examines dry needling

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) – A new healing and wellness technique is becoming rather popular in the world of physical therapy.

Experts describe it as similar to acupuncture and WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital has engaged in the practice for almost a year.

Dry needling uses a five to ten tiny, filament needles that enters inside the muscle. An electrical impulse is often attached and the session may last as long as 15 minutes.

It really helps a lot of muscle issues. It could be tight muscles, tender points in muscles and also, some areas in the neck and back. And also, it can help some tendinitis. It’s become very popular in physical therapy. The results speak for themselves. Lucas Morgan, Physical Therapist

A New Martinsville resident can attest to the benefits.

So, I have a lot of upper trap pain, neck pain and it causes me a lot of headaches. I also had numbness down my left arm from my elbow to my hand. And Lucas did a test on me — said it was coming from my neck, and he dry needled me. I do it once every two weeks, and it really really helps. Hannah Jones, New Martinsville resident

Patients must provide a referral from their physician to receive dry needling.

Experts also says the practice may cause short-term soreness and bruising but the end results are generally very good.

