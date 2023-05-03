HAMTPON. N.H. — Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announces the return of its High School Summer Pass™ program, inviting high schoolers ages 14 – 19 to work out for free at any of its more than 2,400 Planet Fitness locations throughout the United States and Canada from May 15 through August 31.

Starting May 1, high schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to register for the program before gaining club access starting Monday, May 15. Teens under 18 in the U.S. and under 19 in Canada must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.

In its third year, High School Summer Pass continues to offer high schoolers a way to stay active during the summer months in a fun, safe, and Judgement Free environment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), youth up to 17 years of age should get a recommended average of at least 60 minutes per day of moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity to boost their physical and mental health. Furthermore, in 2021, The Youth Risk Behavior Survey commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 29 percent of high school students experienced poor mental health, a steady biannual increase since the survey was first fielded in 2011, demonstrating that youth today consistently – and increasingly – face mental health struggles.

Launching during Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States, High School Summer Pass allows teens the opportunity to prioritize their mental and physical wellness goals during a critical time when school is out and important academic and extracurricular programs such as sports, gym class and after-school activities are in recess. Research also shows that students who complete the recommended amount of moderate to vigorous physical activity experienced greater academic achievement compared to those who did not. Last year, Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass program motivated 3.5 million high school-aged students to prioritize their health who completed 17 million workouts at Planet Fitness over a three-and-a-half-month period.

To further motivate high schoolers to prioritize fitness, all participants who sign up are encouraged to enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest. Planet Fitness will award 10 lucky teens in the U.S. and Canada with $10,000 individual academic scholarships ($100,000 total) via a TikTok video submission contest. To enter, teens are asked to post a TikTok video tagging @planetfitness using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US (U.S. members) or tagging @planetfitnessca using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23CAN (Canada members) that describes their High School Summer Pass experience. The contest submission period runs through August 31.

Additionally, the top 10 schools on the leaderboard across U.S. and Canada in each tier (as described in the rules) will each receive $10,000! These scholarships can be used to fund athletic equipment, field renovations, physical fitness classes and health and wellness initiatives.

To understand what is top-of-mind among high schoolers today to better support them over the summer, Planet Fitness commissioned a national study which found 61 percent of teens face mental health struggles and 93 percent of teens appreciate how fitness can positively impact their lives and lead to healthier lifestyles into adulthood.

All High School Summer Pass participants will have access to free fitness training from in-club certified trainers, free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers in the free Planet Fitness App as well as workout plans available at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.

For more information on High School Summer Pass, including how to sign up for the free membership at any of the more than 2,400 Planet Fitness locations in the U.S. and Canada, visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.