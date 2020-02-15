Stuck in traffic? Learn how to exercise on the go

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As we get used to all the detours and traffic changes, we’ve learned a few things: some days, it will go smoothly — other days, you might get stuck in gridlock.

At Howard Long Wellness Center, Fitness Consultant Kendra Johnson has some suggestions for those long waits in traffic.

I know that sitting in traffic can be very stressful. So just to take advantage of that time and to relieve some of that stress, you can do different exercises. Different isometric exercises. Kendra Johnson, Fitness Consultant – Howard Long Wellness Center

She says contracting your muscles — using them against each other, doesn’t require much movement or space.

You can do ab crunches while you’re sitting behind the wheel. All you have to do is engage your abdominal muscles and then bring your shoulders closer to your hips, and then straighten back up. Kendra Johnson, Fitness Consultant – Howard Long Wellness Center

She says two sets of 20 reps would be good. A variation of ab crunches works the obliques.

You’re just going to take one shoulder to the opposite hip and then straighten back up, and do the same for the other side. Kendra Johnson, Fitness Consultant – Howard Long Wellness Center

By squeezing against the steering wheel, pressing your hands toward each other — you work the chest muscles.

And you can also do calf raises by pressing your feet down and your heels up.

She says the exercises will make you feel better physically and emotionally.

