(WTRF)- A new study says herpes infections may be a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study in the Rheumatology Journal says scientist in Israel six cases in a new study of patients developing a skin rash known as herpes zoster after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Emedicine describes Herpes Zoster as a viral infection that occurs with reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus. It is usually a painful but self-limited dermatomal rash

Symptoms typically start with pain along the affected dermatome, which is followed in 2-3 days by a vesicular eruption

Out of 491 patients, six people or 1.2 percent experienced the infection, researchers said.

Five of them developed herpes zoster after the first dose and the sixth got it after the second.

Dr. Victoria Furer, lead researcher, said,’ we cannot say the vaccine is the cause at this point.” “We can say it might be a trigger in some patients.”

“We should not scare people,” she told the Jerusalem Post. “The overall message is to get vaccinated. It is just important to be aware.”